Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been arrested after threatening to set a building on fire and barricading himself inside a property during a standoff with police yesterday.
A man has been arrested after threatening to set a building on fire and barricading himself inside a property during a standoff with police yesterday.
Crime

Man barricades himself inside home in standoff with police

by Brayden Heslehurst
11th Apr 2020 6:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested after threatening to set fire to a house and barricading himself in a garage of a Logan home during a standoff with police yesterday.

Police were called to a property on Mayes Avenue at Kingston just after 6am after receiving reports of a disturbance.

"The man has barricaded himself in the downstairs area of the dwelling of the property and allegedly threatened to set fire to the premises," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

"The man was not associated with the property.

"After negotiations with police the man has exited the downstairs area of the dwelling and was subsequently arrested by officers."

The criminal investigations unit is continuing investigations into several serious charges.

Originally published as Man barricades himself inside home in standoff with police

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family ‘gutted’ over virus restrictions in maternity unit

        premium_icon Family ‘gutted’ over virus restrictions in maternity unit

        Health A first-time mum was forced to choose between her partner or mother for support in the delivery room.

        Call to support 11,200 CQ casual workers in crisis

        premium_icon Call to support 11,200 CQ casual workers in crisis

        News Many casual workers are set to miss out on JobKeeper payments.

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        News Queensland coronavirus: Nine new cases overnight, 943 total cases

        Ministers thrashing out back-to-school plan

        premium_icon Ministers thrashing out back-to-school plan

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Will schools reopen at start of term two?