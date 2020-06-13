'Under the wheels of the cement truck': Man's coma nightmare
ANTHONY Walsgott woke from a four-day coma with just one vivid recollection from a crash that should have killed him, the wheels of a cement truck going over his head.
The animal rights activist doesn't know how or why, only when and where it unfolded.
He was flown by helicopter in a serious condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital and was in an induced coma before being stable in intensive care.
Forty stitches now line his stomach as surgeons threaded his broken body together following the horror June 1 crash along Howard Lane and Landsborough Maleny Rd.
WHEN IT HAPPENED: Community rallies behind lucky to be alive lawyer
That road was closed for hours that day with photos from the scene showing his mangled utility.
"When I woke from my coma, I had this imagine in my mind's eye of going under the wheels of the cement truck," Mr Walsgott said.
"I still haven't had an interview with police, so as far as I know, my car was run over by a truck.
"I don't know any other details."
On Sunday, June 7, Mr Walsgott amazingly discharged himself from hospital, essentially ignoring advice from doctors, to be back with his cows.
READ: Confidence builds for Coast tradies post-pandemic
Propped up on a seat in the sun of his Booroobin property, Mr Walsgott estimated he wouldn't fully recover for 12 months.
So bad was the toll taken on his body it took him a whole minute to shuffle from the bedroom to the backyard seat.
"I feel like I was hit by a truck," he said plainly.
"It completely knocked the stuffing out of me. I'm incapacitated.
"It took me a minute to get ready just to get outside. It's hard knowing I can't do a lot of things.
"I can't lift. I don't have the energy to drag myself out on to this chair. I'm looking at least 12 weeks before I can really do anything."
READ: Little 'warrior' severely burnt in bonfire accident
Now out of hospital, he and partner Julianne Watson's attention have turned to the 80 cows they tend to across five sanctuaries.
They've run the Save a Cow foundation for 10 years, but with Mr Walsgott's poor health, the already financially stricken charity is on its knees.
"This is causing all sorts of financial issues," Ms Watson said.
"The community has shown us a shower of love when I set up a GoFundMe but if it dries up we will be in a bad situation."