Man arrested in Moura following crime spike

A 21-YEAR-OLD man is behind bars after being charged over four property offences in Moura.

The man appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday and was remanded in custody until April.

The arrest comes after Moura police received several reports regarding homes and vehicles being unlawfully entered last weekend.

Moura police have said, “It would be inappropriate to think this is the only property offender we have in Moura at the moment, and as such people are asked to remain vigilant and secure your belongings.”

Anyone with information relating to these offences is encouraged to contact Moura police on 4997 1923 or Policelink 131 444.