Menu
premium_icon
Login
A man is in police custody after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found in the NSW town of Maitland.
A man is in police custody after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found in the NSW town of Maitland.
Breaking

Man arrested after young woman's body found

by AAP
20th Jun 2020 9:20 AM

A man is in police custody after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found in the NSW town of Maitland.

The 20-year-old was spoken to by police outside the home in Galway Crescent, Metford, about 1.30am on Saturday before officers located the woman. She's yet to be formally identified but police believe the pair are known to each other and the death is being treated as suspicious.

The man is currently at Maitland Police Station.

Originally published as Man arrested after teen's body found

crime murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIRUS UPDATE: Zero new cases, funerals to change

        VIRUS UPDATE: Zero new cases, funerals to change

        Health There have been no new cases of coronavirus in Queensland overnight, with the State Government moving to ease ‘heartbreaking’ restrictions on funerals.

        This is how the recession may impact you

        This is how the recession may impact you

        News Everyday Australians will be impacted by the recession

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Property Families with a combined income of less than $200,000 are winners

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        News Deputy Premier faces media over Blackwater backflip