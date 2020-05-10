A MAN has been airlifted in a serious condition to a Brisbane hospital after his hand became stuck in a grain mixer near Toowoomba on Sunday.

The man, aged in his thirties, was treated on scene by Queensland Ambulance Service Crews before being transported to Toowoomba Hospital where he would then be airlifted via RACQ LifeFlight on to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

It is reported the man's right hand was severely injured after it became stuck in a grain mixer on a private property in the Western Downs region.

Originally published as Man airlifted after grain mixer accident