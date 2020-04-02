Making sure our businesses make it through Covid-19

SOLDIER ON: Employees out of a job from the economic backlash of coronavirus have been given a lifeline.

BUSINESSES and employees under pressure from Covid-19 are welcoming the lifeline given by the Australian Government.

On Monday the Federal Government announced the release of the Jobkeeper payment, a subsidy from the government to allow businesses to continue paying their employees that may have been laid off.

Greg Seagrott from the Biloela Anzac Memorial Club said the JobKeeper payment will allow his employees to keep their job and earn an income, even if their hours have been cut.

“It’s a game changer for us after we had to lay 20 casuals off,” Mr Seagrott said.

“We’ve been crunching numbers the last week figuring out how long the club can survive.

“Now that the government is offering $1,500 to keep them here after this is all over, that is huge.

“It means that when we open our doors again we have our staff and we are ready to go.”

For businesses with a turnover of less than $1 billion to be eligible to apply, their turnover must be reduced by more than 30 per cent relative to a comparable one month period one year as a result of the coronavirus.

Affected employers will be able to claim a fortnightly payment of $1,500 per eligible employee from 30 March 2020, for a maximum period of six months.

This includes eligible employees that have been stood down or rehired.

Michelle Duncan from Bombshell Hair & Makeup said while she believes this package is amazing, she is unsure if the package can apply to each of her employees.

“A couple of mine have holidays and it’s okay while income is coming in but money runs out fast,” Mrs Duncan said.

“I’m not sure if I have to pay that $1,500 to staff members to get that back.

“At the moment I think it would only be able to help one of my girls.”

To access the package, the employer must have been in an employment relationship with eligible employees as of March 1 2020.

Eligible employees include full-time, part-time, or long-term casuals.

“When we sat down and did the facts and figures we didn’t take anything we were going to get from the government into our calculations,” Mr Seagrott said.

“We just need to see how long we can do on our own two feet, whatever we get from the government will be a bonus.”

“I didn’t expect it to happen but bloody happy it has.”

For more information and how employers can apply, head to business.gov.au.