Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
STEP UP: Biloela Enterprise board member Dianne Morris is hopeful the community can achieve some small projects quickly.
STEP UP: Biloela Enterprise board member Dianne Morris is hopeful the community can achieve some small projects quickly.
News

Making Biloela great again

Aaron Goodwin
11th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT started out as a few ideas to improve the community on a Facebook page could soon be made a reality.

Biloela Enterprise committee member Dianne Morris has put the call out on Facebook page ‘Biloela Small Town, shared Ideas to develop it’ calling for community members who have some great ideas and a passion to improve the liveability of Biloela and its surrounds to attend a series of meetings.

Mrs Morris said the meetings would be an opportunity to get the ball rolling on a series of small and large-scale project ideas that could be achieved with members of the community volunteering their time.

“It’s about people stepping forward. It’s all right to give ideas, but you need to come forward and help. We need to volunteer together and do this together,” Mrs Morris said.

“People have realised Biloela is a great town to live in, invest in, visit and retire in.

“What we will do is we will talk about the points people have given and divvy them up into the context of ambience, the promotion of Biloela, infrastructure of Biloela and the big-dreaming stuff like what could be for Biloela.”

After seeing a flood of negativity in the community following the announced closures of Target Country, the Biloela CQU campus and the Central Telegraph, Mrs Morris created the Facebook page for community members to share some development ideas to improve life in Biloela.

The page has gained a lot of traction, already attracting 775 members, and Mrs Morris said the town was at a tipping point with the above closures and Covid-19.

“I could see the negativity coming and going, with people not sure how to deal with it all,” Mrs Morris said.

“It was astounding to sit back and watch it, so I thought, ‘Let’s set this group up for some positive thinking instead of negative’.

“And some of those people who have done the negative have now done the positive because

it's about the mental health of the town.

“Covid has knocked people around mentally and those who are challenged anyway, it makes them feel worse.

“People are scared and hopefully this turns them around by connecting people together again on the page and in this group.”

The series of meetings at this stage is set to kick-off on June 22.

Follow the Facebook page for more updates.

biloela community biloela enterprise dianne morris newspaper closures target closures
Central Telegraph

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Central Burnett Rugby League makes tough season call

        premium_icon Central Burnett Rugby League makes tough season call

        Rugby League A decision has been made on the immediate future of the region’s rugby league season.

        State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        premium_icon State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        News Renegade business owners will try to force government's hand

        IN COURT: 51 people listed to appear in Biloela today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 51 people listed to appear in Biloela today

        News Monthly call-over at Biloela Magistrates Court

        Top homegrown talent excited for major festival

        premium_icon Top homegrown talent excited for major festival

        News Baralaba country music singer songwriter makes a big impact on the charts with new...