Making Biloela great again

STEP UP: Biloela Enterprise board member Dianne Morris is hopeful the community can achieve some small projects quickly.

WHAT started out as a few ideas to improve the community on a Facebook page could soon be made a reality.

Biloela Enterprise committee member Dianne Morris has put the call out on Facebook page ‘Biloela Small Town, shared Ideas to develop it’ calling for community members who have some great ideas and a passion to improve the liveability of Biloela and its surrounds to attend a series of meetings.

Mrs Morris said the meetings would be an opportunity to get the ball rolling on a series of small and large-scale project ideas that could be achieved with members of the community volunteering their time.

“It’s about people stepping forward. It’s all right to give ideas, but you need to come forward and help. We need to volunteer together and do this together,” Mrs Morris said.

“People have realised Biloela is a great town to live in, invest in, visit and retire in.

“What we will do is we will talk about the points people have given and divvy them up into the context of ambience, the promotion of Biloela, infrastructure of Biloela and the big-dreaming stuff like what could be for Biloela.”

After seeing a flood of negativity in the community following the announced closures of Target Country, the Biloela CQU campus and the Central Telegraph, Mrs Morris created the Facebook page for community members to share some development ideas to improve life in Biloela.

The page has gained a lot of traction, already attracting 775 members, and Mrs Morris said the town was at a tipping point with the above closures and Covid-19.

“I could see the negativity coming and going, with people not sure how to deal with it all,” Mrs Morris said.

“It was astounding to sit back and watch it, so I thought, ‘Let’s set this group up for some positive thinking instead of negative’.

“And some of those people who have done the negative have now done the positive because

it's about the mental health of the town.

“Covid has knocked people around mentally and those who are challenged anyway, it makes them feel worse.

“People are scared and hopefully this turns them around by connecting people together again on the page and in this group.”

The series of meetings at this stage is set to kick-off on June 22.

Follow the Facebook page for more updates.