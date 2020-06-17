Major kitchen upgrade for service and citizen club

PACKED HOUSE: The Moura RSL is expecting to welcome back a lot of locals when the club reopens on July 14.

PACKED HOUSE: The Moura RSL is expecting to welcome back a lot of locals when the club reopens on July 14.

A $5000 grant from Anglo American has helped the Moura RSL Service and Citizen Club set a date to reopen during COVID-19.

President Frank Lennox said the plan was to reopen the club on July 14 after a working bee this Sunday to help clean up the club and make sure it was COVID compliant to reopen.

“To be COVID compliant we need to set our tables up for social distancing and clean the whole club,” Mr Lennox said.

“We’ve lined the kitchen area, put in sneeze guard right through with a new bench top and that will be perspex, so we can do all our prep behind there.

“We’ve also installed exhaust rangehoods and the sink hot water system has been upgraded.”

A spokesperson for Anglo American said the Moura RSL Service and Citizen Club would receive a $5000 grant to go towards the upgrade and renovation of the RSL’s current barbecue cooking and self-service area, to a fully enclosed kitchen.

“We’ve been working closely with local businesses and community organisations to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and recently expanded our community grants program to provide financial support to those groups who need additional support,” the spokesperson said.

“We’re pleased to have approved a grant of $5000 for the Moura RSL Service and Citizen Club, which will go towards upgrading their kitchen facilities so can comply with new COVID-19 requirements for food preparation and service.

“This grant continues our strong support for the club and we look forward to seeing the return of their popular Thursday night family barbecues soon.”

The club was forced to close its doors on March 23 in line with the PM’s shutdown of pubs and clubs.

Since that time, Mr Lennox said the club had fielded many inquiries as to when it could reopen under the easing of restrictions in Queensland.

“We’ve had a lot of people ask when we will open and we normally have good town support,” Mr Lennox said.

“We need to build our coffers back up.

“We’ve just had to put everything on hold and this is a perfect time to do the upgrade.”

Moving forward Mr Lennox is hopeful that the club’s second edition of the popular car show, Rides, Shakers and Lovelies can return this October.

“We are looking to do our car show again in September, it was really good last year and we hope it will be good again this year.

“That will be our big ticket item to get money back in the club.

“We’d love to get the high school kids involved that take part in a hospitality course which will help them gain accreditation.”

New restrictions prevent the buffet-style dining opening at the RSL.