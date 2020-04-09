MAFS star’s bitter rant at Bachelorette couple

Reality TV wannabe Dean Wells has unleashed on Bachelorette couple Georgia Love and Lee Elliott for a post on Instagram, calling them "vapid" and "incestuous".

Wells, who became publicly known for cheating on his Married At First Sight "wife" Tracey Jewel with another contestant, took aim at engaged couple Love and Elliott after Who Magazine posted about the pair at the Melbourne Cup last year.

Former MAFS contestant Dean Wells is a regular on the free event circuit.

The photo in question was of Love interviewing fellow Bachelor success stories Matty Johnson and Laura Byrne.

It was captioned "Georgia Love has finally dished on THAT awkward run-in with Matty Johnson and Laura Byrne at the Melbourne Cup."

Wells initially took aim at the pair for their involvement in the famous race day before his feelings for the pair shone through.

"Since when did we start celebrating an industry that kills hundred of innocent animals every year and exploits thousands of problem gamblers just so the likes of @georgiealove and @leeroyElliott can get paid to drink booze, wear novelty hats and gossip about each others vapid and incestuous love lives?" he wrote.

Love simply responded: "Weird flex but OK," brushing off the remark.

Dean Wells blowing up at a MAFS dinner party during his time on the show.

But Wells continued, forgetting his point about racing until the end of an unrelated rant.

"It's weird that your husband or whatever he is goes on a TV show in which 1 guy hooks up with 20 women, gets busted texting a bunch of them behind your back, yet has the nerve to call me a misogynist among other things, without even knowing me.

"And without even having the guts to tag me in the post.

"Thats (sic) weird if you ask me. Let alone supporting and profiting from such a barbaric industry as horse racing and then judging others."

Wells was referring to comments Elliott made about Wells being cast on a recent season of Dancing With The Stars, saying publicly, "When did this country star celebrating intolerable, sexist, chauvinistic bigots?"

Georgia Love has defended Lee Elliot against attacks by MAFS former contestant Dean Wells. Picture Hannah Caldwell

Elliott was making reference to Wells time of MAFS, where he cheated on "wife" Tracey Jewel with Davina Rankin.

Well sparked outrage after making comments about wanting to "wife swap" for another contestant, Carly Bower, and then asked if anyone wanted to "bang" his partner, Jewel.

He then called himself a feminist.

But Love didn't taking the comments about Elliott lying down, responding: "I would suggest you check facts before trying to publicly sledge my fiance, mate.

"I was the one who hooked up with lots of people at once, not him. And I ain't sorry 'bout it. I think it's time to move on."

Wells again typed an error-riddled response: "He publicly sledged me based in (sic) what he saw on a highly edited TV show and in the media.

"So guess what. Im (sic) returning the favour.

"Did you not see all the articles and leaked text messages of him messaging other girls from bachie (sic) the day after you went on a break?

"Its in the daily mail (sic) It must be true."

"And soz (sic) for the fact checking. i (sic) didnt (sic) watch the show. Had no idea who either of you were until your husband attacked me for no reason," Wells continued.

MAFS star Telv Williams and Dean Wells. State of Origin lunch.

"Also just do a google (sic) search on jigging and corruption in the horse racing industry and get back to me on how great an industry it is your little mate @leeroyElliott shouldve (sic) moved on long ago instead of perpetuating lies and nastiness about me."

Love responded: "Read the room buddy. Move on."

Wells' comments about horse racing and gambling are at odds with his attendance at many NRL events on the dollar of the organisation, a competition famous for its betting and reported to make $200 million per season from betting.

