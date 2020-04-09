Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tash and Amanda on MAFS. Picture: Channel 9
Tash and Amanda on MAFS. Picture: Channel 9
TV

MAFS star slams ‘flop’ of a season

by Andrew Bucklow
9th Apr 2020 4:00 PM

One of this year's Married At First Sight contestants has admitted that she thought the most recent season was "a flop".

Amanda Micallef, who was matched with Tash Herz on the Channel 9 reality show, slammed the program on radio this morning.

"To be honest with you, this season was a bit of a flop," Amanda told Hit FM's Krysti and Bodge Show.

"I was an audience member for last season and it kept me on the edge of my seat for every episode. This season, me being a part of the show, I found myself looking at my phone some episodes because I was like, 'this is s**t! This is boring!'"

Tash and Amanda on MAFS. Picture: Channel 9
Tash and Amanda on MAFS. Picture: Channel 9

RELATED: Read all of James Weir's MAFS recaps here

Amanda added that she thought this season struggled because "there was not enough light-hearted humour".

"It's not to say it didn't happen, it's what they chose to show," she said in a dig at the show's producers.

The latest season of Married At First Sight ended on Sunday night and had almost half a million less viewers than last year's finale (1.47 million viewers five city metro compared to 1.96 million in 2019).

Earlier this week TV writer Colin Vickery tweeted: "Where to next for MAFS? … Many fans thought it was a dud season. Is it now following the pattern of MKR?"

Smooth FM Program Director Georgie Page tweeted in response: "I have always enjoyed the shows but I'm fed up with all the spoilers and cast going rogue, ruining the storyline for viewers. They shouldn't be allowed to do live interviews. There were literally NO surprises this season, I'd read about them all."

Another person replied: "For me, this year was quite the dud. It felt like the producers were too involved and trying to manufacture storylines, the editing was woeful and the people largely weren't particularly likeable (probably because they had to string out their storylines for too long)."

Stacey and Michael were arguably this year’s most interesting storyline. Picture: Channel 9
Stacey and Michael were arguably this year’s most interesting storyline. Picture: Channel 9

The latest season also copped a harsh review on the Married At First Sight Australian Fans Facebook page.

"When will the production team from this show get the memo that putting real people together is what we want, people who aren't all lip fillers and Botox or Instagram fame hungry party boys. Average Aussie men and women who genuinely want to meet someone, not build their career or social following. Yes people like drama, but we also like a genuine feel good story."

Another member of the Facebook group wrote: "This season was all crap. It felt like it was all about the TV ratings and Instagram followers (along with bad editing and felt scripted). I'm not even looking forward to the next season - they really shouldn't bother!"

Originally published as MAFS star slams 'flop' of a season

channel 9 mafs 2020 married at first sight reality tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ man releases welfare-focused beef cattle standards

        premium_icon CQ man releases welfare-focused beef cattle standards

        News Alisdair Robertson recently released the first version of his company’s beef cattle rules and standards.

        Family ‘gutted’ over virus restrictions in maternity unit

        premium_icon Family ‘gutted’ over virus restrictions in maternity unit

        Health A first-time mum was forced to choose between her partner or mother for support in...

        Call to support 11,200 CQ casual workers in crisis

        premium_icon Call to support 11,200 CQ casual workers in crisis

        News Many casual workers are set to miss out on JobKeeper payments.

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        News Queensland coronavirus: Nine new cases overnight, 943 total cases