MAFS bride Hayley taking out rubbish on The Block

The victim of Married At First Sight's "toilet toothbrush" debacle Hayley Vernon is participating in a second instalment of "trash" TV for Channel 9.

The 32-year-old who was described as a "finance broker" on the Channel 9 reality romance show was seen dragging a red wheelie bin on the set of the network's reality renovation in the early hours of the morning.

Hayley Vernon is seen working on The Block in Melbourne as a site labourer. Picture: BACKGRID

Wearing orange high-vis workwear, Vernon was a far cry from the glamorous bride the nation met on MAFS earlier this year.

A witness said she was seen showing up for work in the early hours of the morning before getting to work as a labourer, where she was seen emptying bins out into a large skip bin and throwing out other rubbish from The Block site.

She was also seen having a laugh with fellow work mates in the morning before going down to a nearby cafe to get a hot lunch.

Vernon's MAFS bio stated she was a "gutsy, straight-talking force to be reckoned with who needs a non-judgmental man with a backbone to challenge her."

Hayley Vernon from the 2020 series of Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 9

She may have more luck finding that man on a worksite, with her "marriage" to David Cannon on the show proving to be a huge failure when she cheated on him with fellow groom Michael Goonan.

To get revenge, Cannon filmed himself using her toothbrush to clean faeces off their toilet, a prank that outraged viewers.

The couple were asked to leave by the relationship "experts" after Vernon attempted to force him to stay in the experiment with her as punishment.

The show revealed Vernon's whole history, including that she was a drug addict for almost 10 years from the age of 16.

Hayley and David were asked to leave by MAFS by relationship “experts” after Vernon attempted to force him to stay in the experiment with her as punishment. Picture: Channel 9

Fellow contestant Mishel Karen also told Confidential that producers forced contestants to completely re-film an hours-long dinner party into the early hours of the morning because it was too skewed against Vernon.

The Block recommenced filming earlier this month with strict new safety measures in place.