Mackay man wins $1.2 million in lotto draw

A MACKAY father was left feeling like "someone on TV" after an impulse lotto purchase delivered him $1.2 million this morning.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased a 12-game QuickPick entry online for Saturday's Gold Lotto draw.

The ecstatic dad was one of four division one winning entries across Australia, with each receiving a $1,217,458.56 share of the prize pool.

"I play regularly, but this particular ticket was just a spur-of-the-moment thing," he told Lott officials this morning.

"When I play, I always cross my fingers and go to bed hoping that tonight's the night."

But the Mackay winner was oblivious to his new millionaire status until officials broke the news this morning.

"Oh mate! Oh god! I'm speechless and shaking," he said.

"I just got off the phone to a friend and I was telling them the only thing holding me back in life is money. And now this.

"I just can't comprehend this. It's like I'm watching someone on TV and thinking 'lucky bugger, when's it my time?', but that lucky bugger is me.

"Life's great ... but life is fantastic now."

Despite his massive win, the Mackay father said he would be returning to work tomorrow.

He said he loved his job, so would still turn up, and that he would share his prize winnings with his family.

"When it comes to my kids and grandkids, I'm a bit of a softie," he laughed.

"With all this coronavirus and unhappiness in the world, how wonderful to get a gift like this. This is the best call I've had in my life."