Macca’s worker tests positive for virus

Employees at McDonald’s in Mill Park who worked with the staff member have been directed to self-isolate. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

A McDonald's worker in Melbourne has tested positive for COVID-19.

Workers at the Mill Park fast food restaurant, in the city's north, were informed via an email on Friday morning, according to Seven.

"When we were informed we immediately reviewed which Crew/Managers have been in close contact with this employee over the last 14 days," the letter to staff reportedly reads.

"We have contacted these employees personally and have directed them to self-isolate. They are not working in the restaurant."

The news follows a coronavirus cluster revealed in May at McDonald's in Fawkner.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday announced 33 new cases of COVID-19.

He said there would be a coronavirus "testing blitz" in 10 suburbs of Melbourne.

