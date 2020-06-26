Menu
premium_icon
Login
Employees at McDonald’s in Mill Park who worked with the staff member have been directed to self-isolate. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
Employees at McDonald’s in Mill Park who worked with the staff member have been directed to self-isolate. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
News

Macca’s worker tests positive for virus

by Sarah McPhee
26th Jun 2020 9:35 AM

A McDonald's worker in Melbourne has tested positive for COVID-19.

Workers at the Mill Park fast food restaurant, in the city's north, were informed via an email on Friday morning, according to Seven.

"When we were informed we immediately reviewed which Crew/Managers have been in close contact with this employee over the last 14 days," the letter to staff reportedly reads.

"We have contacted these employees personally and have directed them to self-isolate. They are not working in the restaurant."

coronaviruspromo

 

The news follows a coronavirus cluster revealed in May at McDonald's in Fawkner.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday announced 33 new cases of COVID-19.

He said there would be a coronavirus "testing blitz" in 10 suburbs of Melbourne.

More to come

Originally published as Macca's worker tests positive for virus

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks maccas melbourne outbreak virus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Priceless memories captured in print

        Priceless memories captured in print

        News A former Central Telegraph correspondent reflects on her time with the newspaper

        Small regional business to share in $50 million

        Small regional business to share in $50 million

        News Round 2 of the Small Business COVID-19 Adaptation Grant Program is opened and...

        Managing men’s health before it’s too late

        Managing men’s health before it’s too late

        News With men having higher suicide rates, the focus this Men’s Health Week is better...

        Music legend rounds out huge line-up

        Music legend rounds out huge line-up

        News Tickets sold like hot cakes when it was announced Shannon Noll would be a headline...