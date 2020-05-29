Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A macadamia farmer has pleaded guilty to water theft. Picture: Marc McCormack
A macadamia farmer has pleaded guilty to water theft. Picture: Marc McCormack
News

Macadamia farmer accused of stealing water

Aisling Brennan
29th May 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MACADAMIA farmer has pleaded guilty to taking and using water without a licence.

Andrew James Starkey pleaded guilty to one count each of water theft and constructing and using a water supply work without work approval on Wednesday in the Ballina Local Court.

Four other water theft related charges were withdrawn during court proceedings.

Macs Operations Pty Ltd, a business registered to a Brooklet address, also entered guilty pleas to one count of water theft and constructing and two counts of using a water supply work without work approval.

While, two other water theft related charges against the farming business were also withdrawn.

The macadamia farm is situated in the Ballina Shire near Emigrant Creek and Emigrant Creek Dam.

The National Resources Access Regulator has been prosecuting the case.

Both Mr Starkey and Macs Operations will be sentenced on July 2 at Ballina Local Court.

ballina local court macadamia farm northern rivers crime water theft
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business NEWS Corp Australia has revealed changes to its Australian media titles that will result in many of its Queensland and NSW mastheads becoming digital only.

        Hopeful signs as Blackwater COVID-19 investigation continues

        premium_icon Hopeful signs as Blackwater COVID-19 investigation continues

        Health Health Minister Steven Miles has provided an investigation update.

        Business groups not giving up on Target closure

        premium_icon Business groups not giving up on Target closure

        News Biloela business groups are likely to submit a petition to parliament in a bid to...

        Motel owner feeling impact of CQ coronavirus case

        premium_icon Motel owner feeling impact of CQ coronavirus case

        News ‘There is lots of different information from a lot of different sources.’