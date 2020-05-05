Farmers isolated from family for months under pandemic

LOCAL SIGHTS: The Callide Dam is one of a few places that Biloela residents can enjoy within the 5o kilometre limit.

RESIDENTS in the Banana Shire have been forced to shop locally under Covid-19 lockdown, producing a boost for small businesses.

Biloela Enterprise president Michaela Lawson said that she has seen first-hand at the Biloela Post Office, the inundation of business coming through the doors in the last several weeks with non-essential travel in affect.

"With my work at the post office we have been insanely busy with online shopping and there's extra people getting on board.

"The slow opening of restrictions is seeing more businesses open up and helping people appreciate what we have in this town."

The latest restriction of a 50 kilometres radius that residents can travel has seen uproar in the Banana Shire with residents believing the distance is not realistic for rural areas where townships can be separated by far greater distances.

Mrs Lawson agreed that while rural Queensland should be exempt from the 50 kilometre radius guideline, there is still plenty for Biloela residents to take advantage off in that distance.

"Originally when the rule came in it was to do with getting people out of the house and do non-essential shopping but for somewhere like here, you can't go to Banana and do non-essential shopping," Ms Lawson said.

"There's plenty of space to picnic at the Callide Dam with green grass still from rain.

"You can head out to Banana and enjoy the sights and Jambin along Jambin-Dakenba Road is lovely scenic drive."

Caitlin Hewitt and her family made the decision to isolate on her property outside of Theodore well before the official Covid-19 restrictions were imposed.

Mrs Hewitt and her family operate an agricultural business on their property, in conjunction with her in-laws and two brothers who work and live across several blocks of land.

"My parents live in Yeppoon and work in Rockhampton and when there were cases in Rockhampton it was best to steer clear as they were working in the Rockhampton area," Mrs Hewitt said.

"We haven't seen them since well before the official lockdown started.

"In some respects we see one side of the family more than we should but that can't be avoided and yet we can't see the other side because they are 300km and even though there are no active cases."

Mrs Hewitt said that rural residents and especially those in the Theodore area are fortunate to have greater freedom in moving around and avoiding the bigger crowds in the cities and suburban areas.

"There's a lot of roads to lead to nowhere for to long so you can put the kids in the car and take them down a dirt road," Mrs Hewitt said.

"Can we jump in the car and go to Rockhampton? Technically no but if it's for essential items, groceries or buy winter clothes for kids well you can probably do that.

"I think people are just picking at the rule and it's the social factor they are yearning for."

A keen fitness goer, Mrs Lawson has noticed a remarkable increase in the number of people taking up walking and jogging before and after work since the closure of gyms in the area.

"When I leave home and go down Gladstone Road after work it's the most people I've seen walking the streets," Mrs Lawson said.

"On the weekend on Tognolini Road before sunrise and it has been filled with people."

Mrs Lawson said that while she is excited for see restrictions starting to ease, she doesn't plan on overcrowding the parks just yet.