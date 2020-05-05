Home renovators boosting hardware stores

FULL PACE: Tim Kessler at Biloela Home Timber and Hardware said he would’ve hired extra staff six weeks ago if he knew things would get this busy.

IT SEEMS everyone is getting to work on home renovations lately as hardware stores are inundated with customers.

Store managers at both Home Timber and Hardware Biloela and Mitre 10 Biloela said that their staff have been 'flat out' in recent weeks and are struggling to keep some product lines on the shelves.

Biloela Home Timber and Hardware store manager Tim Kessler said that his store has seen 33 per cent more customers through the doors in the month of April.

"People aren't allowed to travel so they are being forced to shop in town which has been a benefit for us and other businesses," Mr Kessler said.

"People are taking the chance to do home renovations, painting and gardening seem to be the two biggest ones as well as other little home renovations.

"Some customers have already said that the money they put aside to go on holidays they can't use, so they are using the money for renovations."

Across town at Mitre10, store manager Warren Cullen said that hardware stores and the industry as a whole is seeing a busy period nationally as residents stuck at home for longer periods are spending money on their homes to stay productive.

"We get one main delivery a week form our biggest supplier, we have had to increase volume on that," Mr Cullen said.

"We have also had to do more orders with individual companies, the frequency of ordering has been higher than normal.

"Everywhere people are wanting to paint and garden."

Mr Cullen said that with Chinese exports closed off from January to March, there has been a shortage of stock Australia wide and in his store on a number of product lines.

"One of the areas that's been heavily affected is gardening, it has been heavily affected by the shortage of seeds nationally," Mr Cullen said.

"We don't have seeds to fill our seed stands and it's been weeks.

"There was a week there where no seedling companies had any in stock.

"For example we sell fish and we can't get fighter fish there's no stock of the from any of our suppliers because it's an imported species.

"There's a number of products that are out of stock until June and July."

Mr Kessler said that the paint supply companies have been working around the clock in recent weeks and his supply warehouse in Brisbane is up 40 per cent in output.

"If we'd known six weeks ago we'd be this busy we'd have put on extra casuals," Mr Kessler said.

"When our stock comes in, getting it on the shelves has been hard because we're constantly serving customers.

"There's the hope that when this all settles done, people locally understand what you can buy in town.

They might realise you don't need to go out of town to buy this stuff, it's all pretty much sourced locally."

Mr Cullen wanted to thank the community for their support during this period.