Local singer signs to major record label

28th Apr 2020 1:33 PM
TOOWOOMBA singer Mason Watts has signed to a new record label owned by giants of the Australian music industry.

Watts took to his Facebook page to announce the news.

"Stoked to finally be able to announce my signing with (City Pop Records) and (Chugg Music)," he said.

"Exciting things to come - stay tuned."

Watts is only the second artist to be signed to the new label.

TikTok star Mia Rodriguez was the first to join late last year.

City Pop Records is owned by Michael Chugg and Andrew Stone, who are the masterminds behind Chugg Entertainment, one of Australia's largest music promoters, and sits within Chugg Music, a label that includes the likes of Lime Cordial and Sheppard.

The 20-year-old last year released his debut Recovery, which he wrote with English composer Edd Holloway, who has worked with the likes of Lewis Capaldi and Gabrielle Aplin.

Watts, who is the son of Toowoomba North MP Trevor Watts, is currently working on new music.

 

