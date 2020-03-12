LIST: Brewing cyclone shuts roads across region
Many roads are closed in the region as rainfall continues.
More rain is expected today, as a tropical low brewing in the Coral Sea makes its way down the coast.
Drivers are urged to be cautious on the roads and not to drive through flood waters.
-The Peak Downs Highway at Strathfield near the junction with Fitzroy Developmental Road is impacted by long-term flooding.
No delays are expected but motorists are advised to not drive in flood water.
-The Bruce Highway 10k south of Koumala is impacted by heavy rain.
The northbound lanes towards Koumala are impacted by no delays are expected.
-May Downs Road at Clarke Creek is closed to traffic in both directions.
-Strathdickie Road at the Myrtle Creek Bridge on Hamilton Plains is closed to all traffic.
TMR advised heavy rain was impacting the road just before 7am today.
-Palm Tree Road at Sandiford is closed to all through traffic with water over the road.
TMR advised heavy rain was impacting the road just before 7am today.
-Marian Eton Road at Sandy Creek is closed to all traffic.
-Cedar Creek Falls Road at Palm Grove is closed to all traffic.
-Quarry Road at Hamilton Plains is closed to all traffic.
-Collinvale Road at Gregory River is closed to all traffic.
-Shute Harbour Road at Hamilton Plains is closed due to water over the road.
-TMR warns of adverse driving conditions at Windmill Crossing at Mount Pleasant where water is over the road. The crossing is closed to traffic in both directions.
-Golf Links Road at Beaconsfield from Mackay Bucasia Rd Roundabout to Eaglemount Rd is closed due to heavy rain.
-Barrie Lane at Homebush is closed at the first crossing due to the river flooding.
-Strathmore Road at Springlands is closed to all traffic due to long-term flooding.
-TMR warns of adverse driving conditions at Normanby Road at Bogie where there is a slippery surface impacting the area.
-TMR warns of adverse driving conditions between Clairview, Ilbilbie and Koumala.