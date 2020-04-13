Lighting up life at the hospital

TALENTED TRIO: Sarah Larsen. Tracey Hewitt & Katrina Elliott at the official opening of the Art Gallery at the Biloela Hospital.

TALENTED TRIO: Sarah Larsen. Tracey Hewitt & Katrina Elliott at the official opening of the Art Gallery at the Biloela Hospital.

THE hunt is still on for one more artist to join two of the shire's most talented artists exhibiting their work at the Biloela Hospital.

Thangool's Sarah Larsen and Theodore's Tracey Hewitt will be exhibiting their artwork at the hospital's gallery until January 21 2021.

Art Gallery Biloela Hospital curator Katrina Elliott said artists who are successfully chosen to exhibit will be paid an artwork loan fee of $400.00.

"This is a chance for artists to give back to the community, showcase their work and get their name out there," Mrs Elliott said.

"When people are sitting in the waiting rooms it helps time pass or for those in there for a long period of time it gets them out of bed and going for a walk.

"I'm passionate about supporting emerging and professional artists."

Mrs Larsen said she is largely a self-taught mixed media art specialist who has won a number of exhibitions, exhibited overseas and represented Australia at the Florence Biennale.

"It's a stressful time in life being in hospital," Mrs Larsen said.

"If you can pause, reflect and see some artwork that helps you cope with the situation that's a wonderful thing.

"For me nothing beats getting charcoal in your hand or a paintbrush and creating something."

Joining her is Theodore resident of 30 years Tracey Hewitt who is also largely a self-taught keen to add some colour to the corridors of the Biloela Hospital with a serious of portraits.

"I normally draw female portraits form my imagination and by the time it's finished, they often have an expression on their face like they have a story to tell," Mrs Hewitt said.

"It will be 12 portraits of imagined women and a poem that will go with them as the story they want to tell.

"Mostly to add colour, enjoyment and interest to the lives of patients and staff at the hospital and raise my profile locally."

Mrs Elliott selected Mrs Larsen and Mrs Hewitt from the first expressions of interest round back in January before the gallery was officially opened on February 21.

The expressions of interest to select the third and final artist close on April 22.

To apply and find out more head to https://theartgallerybiloelahospital.com/.