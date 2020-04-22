LIGHT UP THE DAWN: How to commemorate Anzac Day in iso

This Anzac Day, Queenslanders are being asked to light up the dawn.

MILLIONS of Queenslanders have been ordered to stay at home on April 25 but RSL Queensland has come up with a way for every person to commemorate Anzac Day and remember the sacrifices of Australia's war heroes like never before.

Although the veteran community was devastated by the mass cancellation of all Anzac Day services in the hopes it would curb the spread of COVID-19, RSL Queensland president Tony Ferris said he has been overhwelmed to see widespread enthusiasm to commemorate Anzac Day in a new format.

"People shared so many ideas with us for alternative ways to commemorate Anzac Day," he sad.

"One that kept coming up was the idea of gathering at the end of our driveways at dawn.

"It's a great way for us all to show our respect and gratitude for service people, past and present, while remaining safe.

"And, just like Anzac Day, this is an idea that belongs to the Australian people."

In any given year, RSL sub-branches around Queensland would organise more than 500 services and marches on Anzac Day, but this year, there will be just one service organised.

On Saturday at 6am, Queenslanders are asked to stand at the end of their driveways, on their balconies, in their paddocks or in their living rooms and 'light up the dawn'.

"RSL Queensland will stream a short commemorative service, comprising The Ode, The Last Post, a minute's silence, Reveille and the national anthem from rslanzacspirit.com.au," he said.

"There are other ideas on how to mark Anzac Day this year, including making a poppy or rosemary wreath, serving up your own Gunfire Breakfast, baking Anzac biscuits, or planting rosemary in your garden."

Mr Ferris said RSL Queensland was determined this year more than ever to keep Anzac spirit alive this Saturday.

"Right now, Australia is facing an unprecedented challenge, and the qualities evoked by our Anzac spirit - ingenuity, humour, endurance, courage and mateship - have become more important than ever," he said.

"We draw strength from the Anzac spirit's quality of endurance and courage to stand strong and united in the face of uncertainty. We look to its quality of ingenuity to find powerful and creative ways to honour the service and sacrifices of our defence family, past and present.

"The support for a show of solidarity on driveways across Australia on April 25 is grounded in mateship and has been embraced by the community with good humour."