Lifting up people's spirits through gorgeous creations

IN an effort to ease the suffering from Covid-19, art is being used as a catalyst to support mental health and promote community resilience.

Banana Shire based artist Tracey Hewitt is one of six Central Queensland artists selected to be a part of CQUniversity and the Central Queensland Regional Arts Services Network signature project, 'Tough and Tender'.

Through the 'at home' residency program, Mrs Hewitt will explore how art can be used to respond, reimagine and rebuild a community.

"This will be a great program mainly to get more connected with the local art community," Mrs Hewitt said.

"We've only had one meeting together but it's been great to meet artists I've never met before."

Tough and Tender is the signature project for the Central Queensland Regional Arts Services Network (CQ RASN) for 2020-21 and will profile the importance of the arts for creative response, resilience, recovery, memorialising and celebration.

CQUniversity Associate Professor Susan Davis said that through these tough times, the arts can play important roles for individuals and communities by providing entertainment, distraction, solace and contributions to mental wellbeing and community resilience.

"The diversity of practice of these six artists ensures an exciting program for the month ahead," Assoc Prof Davis said.

"Their experiences will be profiled through the 'Tough and Tender Beauty' blog and CQ RASN social media sites.

"This project will provide a catalyst for diverse artists from across the wider Central Queensland region to document and respond to the landmark crisis of our times, generate new work, and contribute to a suite of digital, performed and material outcomes.

"Work created will also extend artistic and creative boundaries as artists expand their capacity and skill sets."

Mrs Hewitt is already working on 12 female portraits and accompanying poems of imaginary women for an exhibition at the Biloela Hospital's Art Gallery titled 'When Wise Women Whisper'.

"I don't think all of the artists in the program have an outcome or exhibition lined up so I feel fortunate there's a destination for all this," Mrs Hewitt said.

"I was working towards the portraits anyway and when I saw this project it just seemed like a good fit for my portraits, tough and tender is a good fit for them

"Through this residency I'm going to talk about the path that lead me to doing the poem.

"I will do live videos about my process and how I go about all the different layers and bring these portraits out of nowhere."

Mrs Hewitt has completed one portrait already and the exhibition at the Biloela Hospital Art Gallery will open in August-September.

Through the program, a range of activities will take part place over the next 15 months with a culmination weekend in June 2021.

As phase one of that project, the CQ RASN has invited artists/creative practitioners from diverse artforms to engage in a one-month residency 'at home', with the first residency starting from 4 May.

Assoc Prof Davis added these artists will share aspects of their process or work through platforms such as blogs, podcasts/artist talk and social media posts throughout the month.

Other residency rounds will follow from June with new artists each round.

The CQ RASN announced the following artists from across the region will take part in the inaugural residency: Melissa Peacock (Community artist, Gladstone), Noel Brady (Sculptor, Livingstone), Rachel Koster (Singer/songwriter, North Burnett), Tracey Hewitt (Artist/Author, Banana), Karen Andersen (Visual artist, Fraser Coast) and Shelley Engwirda (Glass artist, Mackay).