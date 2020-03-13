Life’s too short to hold grudges

Q&A with: Belinda McClintock

Occupation: Administration officer

Age: 36

Marital status: Married

Children: 3

This week we hear from administration officer Belinda McClintock who spent time riding pushbikes religiously with her mum and dad growing up.

Each week the Central Telegraph talks to community members and gets to know their passions and how they might want to make the world a better place.

Community Q&A is a question and answer package that gives residents a chance to let others get to know them a bit better.

1. What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

I wish people were slower to anger, and that kindness, compassion and understanding were exercised more frequently.

2. What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My three beautiful children.

3. If you were prime minister/ruler of the world what laws would you mak e ?

Too many to list! Think I would wipe the slate clean and start again.

4. What is the best advice you have ever received?

Never go to bed angry. Make amends and peace, tomorrow is a new day. Life is too short to hold grudges.

5. How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are? And why?

10! Life was so much simpler.

6. If happiness was the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich ?

Working with children who are disadvantaged. I wish I could provide all disadvantaged children with a loving, caring and nurturing environment.

7. What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special?

Riding pushbikes as a family on Sundays. Dad and Mum always made sure we spent time together on a Sunday afternoon, no matter what was happening. Those are fond memories.

8. What is the best sound in the world to you?

Rain falling on a tin roof.

9. If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

In the ’80s! Love the music, the clothes and the hair.

10. Who are the three people you most admire – dead or living?

My husband, my father and my mother. All three inspire me.