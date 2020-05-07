Life on the water returns in the shire

LINE IN: Callide Valley Fish Stocking Association member Darryl Cupitt has already anchored in the Callide Dam following the dam’s reopening May 1.

FAMILIES and keen fishers in the Banana Shire endured a month without access to some of their favourite fishing spots.

Now with Sunwater having reopened their dams, lakes, weirs and recreation areas across the shire on May 1, boaties have already taken advantage.

Baralaba Recreation & Fish Stocking Group president Robbie Crice said it’s great for the families of Baralaba and surrounds to have access to Neville Hewitt Weir and boat ramp again.

“It’s family time in our rivers and dams and everybody enjoys fishing,” Mr Crice said.

“It lets the kids get out of the house.

“At the Neville Hewitt picnic area boat ramp, people can go up 12-14kilometres from the boat ramp and down to the Neville Hewitt Weir which is one kilometre away.”

Callide Valley Native Fish Stocking Association member Darryl Cupitt took his boat out on the Callide Dam Monday and was joined by four other boats.

Mr Cupitt is still disappointed that saltwater boat ramps, with the closest one for Biloela residents either at ‘The Narrows’ in Mt Larcom or at Tannum Sands, remained open while Sunwater’s freshwater dams were shut from March 31 to May 1.

“I don’t think it made any difference to halting Covid-19 closing the Sunwater dams like I expressed when they shut it,” Mr Cupitt said.

“Comparing to the saltwater ramps when there’s thousands of boat ramps and there’s a small number at the freshwater ramps I couldn’t see the logic.

“I couldn't go in my favourite freshwater place to fish and I couldn’t go anywhere because there was no travel allowed.

“There’s more chance of catching a saltwater fish than a freshwater fish and there better to eat as well.”

Mr Crice said that he agreed with the combination of the government’s 50 kilometre limit of non-essential travel and Sunwater’s move to close the dams and weirs because Baralaba attracts a number of grey nomads that frequent the area’s waterways.

“You never know where anything comes from and a lot of our grey nomads come from down south,” Mr Crice said.

“There are some campers still at the showgrounds stuck until it’s all over.

“They should do the right thing and keep the 50 kilometre travel restriction in for a while till they see what's going to happen.

“We don’t want this virus coming to our country areas.”

Mr Crice said that after much discussion, the Baralaba Recreation & Fish Stocking Group thought it was best to cancel the Great Baralaba Saratoga Classic, a fishing competition that can attract up to 300 competitors, for the first time in 23 years.

“A lot of our sponsors have had to put staff off and it wouldn't be right in our hearts to ask them for a donation to run this for the competition,” Mr Crice said.

“If people are off work they don’t have spare money to come to fishing competition when they need to put food on the table.

“We didn’t know which way to go so the committee thought it would be best to leave it this year and get it back bigger and better this year.”

Although disappointed he can’t access saltwater ramps, Mr Cupitt said there’s still plenty of areas that fishers and water users can access in their respective towns.

“Taroom has the Glebe Weir, Theodore the Dawson Weirs, Moura has their weir at Apex park and Baralaba has their weir,” Mr Cupitt said.

Mr Crice said that its yellowbelly and saratoga season in our waters.

Sunwater said the decision to re-open it’s dams, lakes, weirs and recreation areas follows the Queensland Government’s announcement to ease stay-at-home restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 public health crisis.