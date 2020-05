BACK INJURY: The man in his 40s was transported to Taroom hospital in a stable condition.

A MALE patient in his 40s is being treated for a back injury in the Taroom Hospital after a crash earlier this morning.

A single vehicle crash occurred at 5.32am on the Leichhardt Highway near Taroom where paramedics transported the patient in a stable condition to hospital.