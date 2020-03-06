Legend ends police chase with tackle for the ages

A QUIET Thursday morning turned into a dramatic citizen's arrest on the Gold Coast, when a member of the public took down a man allegedly fleeing from police.

Police have charged a 40-year-old man after the unlawful use of a motor vehicle in Mermaid Waters after he allegedly stole a car and then fled on foot.

But a brave mystery man who was walking his dog swiftly stopped the alleged offender - clotheslining him and taking him down, before giving a high five to a police officer and walking away.

A man performing a braze citizens arrest on man being chased by police on the Gold Coast.

Initial investigations indicate around 8:30am officers were patrolling the area when they noticed a stolen white Toyota Hilux utility parked on Lakeview Boulevard.

Officers attempted to intercept the four-wheel drive however the vehicle allegedly rammed a police car and reversed into another.

Police successfully deployed a tyre deflation device in the process, before the ute was driven a short distance to Dunlop Court.

The driver then fled on foot from the vehicle, police allege.

A brave member of the public walking his dog across a nearby bridge saw the man running and was able to stop him until police arrived.

Police trying to stop the man in a stolen vehicle before he smashed through cars and drove away.

The man was taken into custody shortly afterwards without incident.

A 16-year-old girl in the utility was also taken into custody.

The 40-year-old was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without a licence, offences involving registration certificates, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of utensils.

He is due to front the Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police are now trying to locate the hero citizen, so he can be commended for his actions.