Brand new hands-on experience for young fishers

GREAT OUTDOORS: The Callide Valley Native Fish Stocking Association have a brand new activity in store at this year’s kids workshop.

GREAT OUTDOORS: The Callide Valley Native Fish Stocking Association have a brand new activity in store at this year’s kids workshop.

CALLIDE Valley Native Fish Stocking Association (CVNFSA) president Khris Lassig is looking forward to fostering the next generation of fishers.

In just a few weeks, Khris Lassig will instruct a class of 20 keen young fishers aged between 8-15 years at Lake Callide on what it takes to be a safe and successful fisher.

"It's all about what the fish are and teaching the kids legal size limits and if they can keep it or not," Mr Lassig said.

"We run through boat and fishing safety and what to take with you out on the water.

"We tie knots and where and when to use them.

"We rig up fishing rods and we go fishing on the water's edge."

In addition to a number of interactive games, Lassig is excited to announce kids will get up close and learn about pest-fish thanks to a permitted trailer of live pest-fish.

"In freshwater systems there are pest fish like Tilapia and Pearl cichlid and I inform them if they catch the pest-fish, what they should do," Mr Lassig said.

"You have to dispose of it humanly and get rid of it so it doesn't breed into the system anymore.

"Pest fish are a big killer to native fish in our waterways and so the kids will learn what to look out for."

The CVNFSA is a non-profit organisation that raises money to stock Lake Callide with Australian native freshwater fishes and to promote and foster fishing as a recreational activity in the Biloela district.

Mr Lassig said the kids and the parents 'have a ball' at this annual workshop.

Only 20 spots available, book by emailing the.secretary@cvnfsa.org.au

March 22 at Lake Callide, lunch provided.

Participants should bring a hat, sunscreen, water bottle and enclosed shoes.