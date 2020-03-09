Launch of playgroup a success for rural school

PROSPECT Creek State School has swung into the new decade with ease with students settled into learning and are thoroughly engaged in improving their writing, reading and maths skills.

This year the school welcomed Rosalie Reynolds as acting principal.

Miss Reynolds joins the teaching team of Joanna Esler teaching Prep – Year 2 and Emma Gilbert teaching Year 3 – 6.

The incredible support staff of Leisa Jordan, Sally Neve, Jacinta Philips, Anna Boyd and Jo Boothby continue their great work at Prossie.

Students have been thrilled to be learning Japanese this year face-to-face with their enthusiastic teacher Sally Moller.

From learning the basics of the language in Prep to developing their skills to hold a conversation in Japanese in years 5 and 6, all students have embraced the opportunity to learn another language.

In sporting news, throughout the term students have been travelling with Lana Stewart to Biloela Pool every Tuesday morning to develop their water safety and swimming stroke skills.

Cross-country training has been a hit before school as students get ready for the carnival on Friday, March 20.

Also, the school is preparing to host the Small Schools Athletics Carnival in May with the oval looking in great shape following the recent rain and special care by groundsman Tim Boyd.

2020 Prospect Creek State School students with Miss Gilbert, Mrs Boyd, Mrs Jordan, Miss Reynolds. Mrs Neve, Mrs Philips and Miss Esler.

Prossums Playgroup

Prospect Creek SS held their inaugural Playgroup QLD affiliated playgroup on Monday, March 2. Every Monday from 9am until 11am, there will be free play-based sessions facilitated by Chappy Laura. All families from the local community are welcome to attend with children aged from 0 to 5 years old. Children are encouraged to wear sun-safe clothing and bring a water bottle and some snacks. Tea and coffee will be available for parents. The play sessions will enable children to participate in new experiences, develop and increase their social skills, learn about sharing, co-operating and routines and interact with other families in a safe environment. For more information, contact the school to register and join in.

Prep to Year 2 students learning ukulele in their music lessons with Miss Joanna Esler and Mrs Anna Boyd.

Leadership Ceremony

Prospect Creek SS held their leadership ceremony on Monday, February 24. The 2020 School captain is Chelsey, Grevillea House captain Corby, Kroombit House captain Quaid and library monitors Jennifer and Charlie. It was a great celebration supported by special guests QFES Inspector Bruce Ogle, Lieutenant Matt Jordan, Councillor David Snell, QAS Officer in Charge Terry Zillman, Chappy Laura and Chappy Selma.

The Year 6 Student Leadership team – Chelsey, Corby and Quaid – have hit the ground running in raising funds for our school community and beyond. Donations of cupcakes were sold to raise money for some new playground equipment that the student leaders have submitted their wish list of items along with the pricing. Furthermore, the student leaders have been making icy cups as a refreshing reward from Cross Country training and money raised will be donated directly to Clifton Creek SS that burnt down during the bushfires.

Cross Country training.

Enrolments

Prospect Creek SS welcomes new families to be join our incredible school. The enrolment catchment was opened at the end of 2019 and currently there is still vacancies for 2020 and beyond. If you would like to be a part of our remarkable school, please contact us on (07) 4992 1490.