Nick Kyrgios claims be sleeps with female fans 'weekly'. Picture: Getty Images
Nick Kyrgios claims be sleeps with female fans ‘weekly’. Picture: Getty Images
Dating

Kyrgios claims he sleeps with female fans ‘weekly’

by Alice Coster
22nd May 2020 7:33 PM
Nick Kyrgios doesn't beat around the bush.

Known for his lightning serve, the swag man says he sleeps with a female fan on a "weekly basis."

That's if he isn't hooked up with anyone.

"Yes, in all seriousness, if I'm not seeing someone it's a weekly thing."

Kyrgios was chatting with fans on social platform Twitch, where he also spoke about his recent break-up with Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya.

 

Nick Kyrgios with ex-girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya. Picture: Instagram
Nick Kyrgios with ex-girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya. Picture: Instagram

 

Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya. Picture: Instagram
Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya. Picture: Instagram

"Nothing happened," Kyrgios said. "We just went our separate ways. Unfortunately, things didn't work out. We had some fun memories."

Sometimes he's on court when women grab his game.

"I was slicing up Fedz (Roger Federer at Melbourne's Laver Cup) and it was like, damn, I want to take her out for a drink."

Love match!

page13@news.com.au

Originally published as Kyrgios claims he sleeps with female fans 'weekly'

