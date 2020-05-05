Kids rocking-on in Biloela

ROCK N ROLL: 10 year-old Tacoah Curtis gets a real kick out of setting up rocks for others to find in the area.

FAMILIES in the Banana Shire have being lapping up a community-wide game of hide and seek that’s keeping the kids entertained under lockdown.

The global craze of playing hide and seek with handpainted rocks has reached new heights in the area, amassing a larger following on Facebook.

10 year-old Tacoah Curtis spends five nights a week hand painting rocks she finds in the afternoons in order to then hide them along her afternoon walking trail with her mother Sophie.

The 10 year-old said it’s fun to see all the colourful patterns kids and even adults are painting on the rocks.

“It’s cool because people hide rocks in really cool places,” Ms Curtis said.

“The place where people find the most is at the football fields.

“Sometimes when you find a rock you swap it out for a rock you painted.”

The trend started in America and has spread to many different countries, including Australia where it took off in 2018.

The rocks are collected and painted, then are hidden in parks around the Banana Shire, with photos posted on the Facebook page, ‘Biloela Rocks 4715’ so other parents can take their children to find the rocks, then re-hide them somewhere else.

Mrs Curtis said this craze appears to have spiked during the last school holidays as a replacement for the physical activity kids are missing from after school sports.

“On the back of the rocks you write your postcode so people hide rocks from Biloela in Brisbane and then somebody in Brisbane will post that finding on the Biloela Facebook page,” Mrs Curtis said.

“It is a kick when somebody from another town finds a Biloela rock and puts it on our page

“We were always aware of it but to busy with after school sports and everything else on the weekends.

“It’s kept the kids connected while school has been off.”

Mrs Curtis said painting the rocks in the evening takes up a good amount of her time and that she’s even seen adults get in on the act.