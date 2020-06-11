Kids let loose on new $200k playground

PAYING OFF: Mt Murchison Primary School Prep-Year 6 loved shooting some hoops this afternoon for the first time on their new court.

PAYING OFF: Mt Murchison Primary School Prep-Year 6 loved shooting some hoops this afternoon for the first time on their new court.

PREP-Year 6 students at Mt Murchison Primary School went “nuts” this afternoon in their first play on the school’s new $254,730 multipurpose court.

After five months of building, construction finished last week with the turf laid and the poles being erected on the court.

Principal Jodie Glenn said that the kids and even the parents were dying to head out onto the new court.

“This project when it first got started before I was here, was not only about the students but also the wider community,” Mrs Glenn said.

“We’ve just finished capping in holes on the court so this is the first time the kids have actually been on it for a play.

“Our parents are even going to book in an hour where they can come and play.”

Construction started in Term 1 with an original projection to finish the facility by the end of the Easter holidays but COVID-19 forced delays with manufacturing along the way.

The school has contributed $10,000 to the project with the remainder of the amount funded under the Department of Education’s School Infrastructure Program.

PLAY ON: Mt Murchison Primary School, Prep-Year 6 with teachers.

“We are already looking at how we will use it for our HPE lessons next term,” Mrs Glenn said.

“The students can come out here and measure lines, compare shapes and angles, the lesson opportunities are endless.

“Yesterday we had our staff meeting on how we will use it at lunch time, the kids will be able to transition here every lunch time.”

The school was also successful as a recipient in round 4 of CS Energy’s Community Sponsorships Program, which gave the school much-needed sports equipment to put to use on the new court.

Moving forward, Mrs Glenn said that the school was hoping the court could act as a “hub” for all the small schools in the Banana Shire and host netball competitions and other sporting events.

“I’ve already teed some of the other schools in the region up for a challenge because that was a big part of this being done, getting all the other school involved,” Mrs Glenn said.

“We will need to wait for things to change with COVID-19 before we can do that.”