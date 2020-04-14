Kicking goals under Covid-19 lockdown

BACKYARD FUN: Callide United club members having a crack at the week one challenge.

BACKYARD FUN: Callide United club members having a crack at the week one challenge.

COVID-19 effectively has swept all sports off the map which has left community clubs reeling.

Not satisfied with packing up shop entirely, the Callide United Football Club has embraced a series of online challenges that players can do in their own backyards.

Callide United Football Club committee member Leanne Seagrott said the club is picking videos released from Play Football and Football Queensland each Monday for players to complete throughout the week.

“We decided to give the kids something to do and stay active,” Seagrott said.

“It keeps the club connected and having fun and keeps a soccer ball at the kids feet.

“We want the kids to have fun it’s not about serious training it’s keeping the ball at their feet and practising.”

This week is only the second weekly challenge for players after players and parents posted their videos on the club’s Facebook page last week.

Each week the club’s committee pick junior and senior winners and also an encouragement award.

“We had spare trophies laying around the clubhouse and we thought why not use them,” Seagrott said.

“It gives them more incentive to be involved.”

Seagrott said it was a horrible feeling back on March 17 when all football activity in Queensland was suspended immediately until June.

“We had training one week and before we could train the next we had the directive that it all had to cease,” Seagrott said.

“We didn’t have the chance to see everybody and explain what was going on.

“It was all so sudden.”