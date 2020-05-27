Keeping ahead of the pack under lockdown

RIDE ON: Tama Onekawa hasn’t taken a backward step in his training during the lockdown.

RIDE ON: Tama Onekawa hasn’t taken a backward step in his training during the lockdown.

ATHLETES have been forced to get creative and think outside the box to keep up a successful training regimen under lockdown.

Since many sport seasons and training sessions were cancelled from March due to COVID-19, some Banana Shire athletes have been determined to stay ‘match ready’ when play resumes.

Former BMX world champion and Callide Valley BMX club rider Tama Onekawa has been riding 15km road cycling circuits around Biloela with BMX sessions postponed.

His father Clint said they have a small BMX track in their backyard which Tama has also been able to take advantage of and keep his skills up to scratch.

“It’s just keeping him fit while the gym is closed but nothing beats actual racing,” Onekawa said.

“It's like a footy player that needs to get match fitness.

“However it’s still been good so when we come back he will just need to race or ride again on the track.”

Onekawa said his son even went as far as to pull apart an old bike and modify it to do flips on the trampoline.

“I don’t think you should ever lower expectations because everyone is in the same boat,” Onekawa said.

Some of the major events they’ve missed include the Australian titles in Tasmania which has been postponed, as has the American Titles which was scheduled to go ahead this very minute before COVID-19.

“For the rest of the year I don’t think we really have anything on the calendar at all levels,” Onekawa said.

“It’s all sort of up in the air.

“We just aren’t focused on anything yet and we now wait ’til our races come back before we see what races we are going to work on or towards.

“It’s been a good rest for the whole family to not be travelling and save a lot of money.”

After a top two national ranking in his division at the Masters League Games in 2019, Scott McIntyre has put on his handyman cap to ensure he has the right equipment for home workouts.

“I came up with a design and bought steel from DJ’s Steel & Concrete to make a combined squat rack and pull up bar to continue with the gymnastic side of things,” McIntyre said.

“My workouts haven’t altered to much, just a few modifications to simplify exercises without all the gym equipment in my shed.

“I’m very keen for the gym to reopen and I know a lot of people enjoy the social aspect it brings.”

McIntyre said he still has aspirations to compete again at the Masters League Games in a higher division.