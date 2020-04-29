Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Daily Telegraph
Daily Telegraph
TV

Karl Stefanovic reveals bizarre naked dream

29th Apr 2020 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Even when he is asleep, it seems Karl Stefanovic is worried about his public image.

In an awkward interview with dream analyst Jane Teresa Anderson on the Today show this morning, the polarising TV host revealed that last night he dreamt about flying and also "that I was naked out in public".

Karl Stefanovic with Today co-host Allison Langdon talking about his naked dream.
Karl Stefanovic with Today co-host Allison Langdon talking about his naked dream.

"When you dream about being naked in public, it is often about your fears that your public image is slipping," Anderson told viewers. "It is like, 'oh my goodness, everyone is going to see the real me."

To that, Stefanovic laughed loudly and quipped: "They've seen it".

The 45-year-old looked to be referring to shirtless beach paparazzi images taken earlier this year.

"It is about not your actual physical body Karl, it is about yourself and the way that you approach life," Anderson said. "If you look at that kind of dream, it can help you to see why do you feel that way? Why are you worried that your real self might show through."

Co-host Allison Langdon was clearly amused, declining to offer up her own dreams.

"I don't really remember them too clearly but what I do like from what Karl has said is that maybe Karl is having a few moments of self reflections at the moment, which can only be good for him."

Dream analyst Jane Teresa Anderson on Today show.
Dream analyst Jane Teresa Anderson on Today show.

 

Anderson explained that a person's dreams are individual to them but that general themes can be explored. Flying in a dream, she said, represented freedom.

"It is important to always pay attention to our dreams but particularly at the moment," Anderson said. "What is happening in our dreams is our dreaming brain, our dreaming mind, is processing all our emotions and experiences to try to make sense of our world. So at a time like this when we are experiencing intense emotions, potential change, actual change, our dreams are working really hard and that is why they are so vivid and intense. If we can remember our dreams and work with them they help us to understand why we are processing our life in a way that they are and if we look really closely into our dreams we can see better ways to cope or solutions."

 

Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon interview dream analyst Jane Teresa Andreson on Today show.
Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon interview dream analyst Jane Teresa Andreson on Today show.

More Stories

Show More
dreams editors picks karl stefanovic television today tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        News Queensland has recorded zero new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with the number of active cases in the state falling below 100. But the Premier has warned...

        People moved on from illegal gatherings

        premium_icon People moved on from illegal gatherings

        News Police forced to move on and warn partygoers in the region disobeying government...

        Covid-19 putting a squeeze on the budget

        premium_icon Covid-19 putting a squeeze on the budget

        News Rates could be increased down the track as council responds to financial pressures...

        Virus’ full impact on Budget revealed

        premium_icon Virus’ full impact on Budget revealed

        Politics Coronavirus Qld Budget impact is $4 billion