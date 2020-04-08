Junior cricket players recognised after tough season

BILOELA cricket players have been recognised at a virtual awards night after a tough season.

The new COVID-19 social distancing and isolation rules meant Biloela Junior Cricket Association was unable to carry out the presentation evening as usual.

Rather than forfeiting the annual event, the club decided on a virtual awards night which attracted more than 700 people.

President Darren Hebbard said it wasn’t a bad turnout for a club with 100 members.

Jackson Cock was named the Michael Grimsey cricketer of the year, sponsored by AMWU, while Declan Earl was awarded the John Sack ‘Spirit of Cricket’, sponsored by JMDrilling and the Best Bat Stage 3.

Best Bowler Stage 3 went to Aiden Bailey and Harry Anderson was named Most Improved Stage 3.

Thomas Wass was awarded the Best Bat Stage 2, Mark Purcell took out Best Bowler Stage 2 and Corby Worminton was awarded Most Improved Stage 2.

Mr Hebbard presented the President Encouragement Awards to John Purcell, Josh Matheson, Conner Emmerson and Charlie Poulton.

The virtual presentation also revealed the winner of the signed Brisbane Heat cricket bat raffle, which was Adam Burling.

The Purcell brothers.

Although Mr Burling decided to pass the bat on to a junior cricketer to inspire him on his cricket journey.

Mr Hebbard said it had been a tough season, with drought conditions for the first half of the season then wet weather which cancelled a few sessions, followed by the restrictions from COVID-19.

“However we have many things to celebrate,” he said.

“A successful junior and master blasters program with excellent recognition of our program from Queensland Cricket representatives.

“Stage 1, 2 and 3 cricket regularly played games, increasing their skill levels and game awareness.”

Brisbane Heat bat winner Adam Burling.

The club hosted the Under 11 CQ intercity carnival in February, which Mr Hebbard expects will turn into an annual event.

“This is great for our community as a whole due to the flow on effects bringing people and revenue to our area,” he said.

“All in all I am very proud of where we have finished the year and look forward to the next season being bigger and better.”

Mr Hebbard wanted to thank volunteers, coaches, grounds staff, council members, parents and guardians and to the players who were involved in the season.

Aiden Bailey, Best Bowler Stage 3.

“Without all our volunteers, our club could not run and provide the season we are so proud to present,” he said.

“Most of all, thank you to the players who make up our club.

“The true reward is watching you guys and girls playing cricket, having fun and making friends and enjoying the game at its grassroots level.”