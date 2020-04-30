Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan in 1998.
Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan in 1998.
TV

Jordan rejected $152m for two-hour gig

by Marc Mayo
30th Apr 2020 9:18 PM

Michael Jordan once turned down AU$152 million for a two-hour appearance, his agent has revealed.

Despite being no stranger to high-profile endorsements and marketing events, the NBA legend is known for selecting his associations very carefully.

And the 57-year-old's agent, David Falk, has spoken of occasions when Jordan felt no need to take a chunky pay cheque for a short day's work.

He told WFAN: "(Jordan) turned down a deal to do a one-day golf appearance when he was in Asia a few years ago for a pre-season game with Charlotte.

"And some woman in the Philippines offered me seven million dollars for one day, wanted him to play in a golf tournament. And he turned it down.

"I brought him a deal three years ago for 100 million (US) dollars.

"And all he had to do, other than give his name and likeness, was make one two-hour appearance to announce the deal. And he turned it down."

Michael Jordan won six NBA championships.
Michael Jordan won six NBA championships.

 

Jordan's sponsorship deals have revolutionised basketball and wider sport with Nike's Air Jordan range earning the American around $200 million-a-year, according to Forbes.

After signing up with the likes of Coca-Cola, McDonald's and Chevrolet during his playing days, Jordan cut back his commitments after his third retirement but remains tied to a handful of brands, including Gatorade.

That kept the Chicago Bulls legend's non-Nike earnings at a healthy $23 million in 2019.

Therefore it is little surprise that Jordan's net worth to top $3.15 billion, largely down to his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets NBA team.

And while fans rarely get to hear from the basketball hero, he has recently drawn back the curtain to appear on ESPN's The Last Dance documentary series.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission

More Stories

basketball chicago bulls editors picks entertainment michael jordan nba netflix documentary sport sporting life television

Just In

    Musk's 'WTF' virus tirade

    Musk's 'WTF' virus tirade
    • 30th Apr 2020 9:28 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NO BULL: Region’s carcase competition up and running

        premium_icon NO BULL: Region’s carcase competition up and running

        News Committee forges ahead with nominations open in all categories

        Freight routes take another step towards ROSI future

        premium_icon Freight routes take another step towards ROSI future

        News Strengthening of high priority sections of poor and failing pavements between...

        Tamil family still left in limbo

        premium_icon Tamil family still left in limbo

        News Despite the Federal Government being forced to pay the family’s court fees they are...

        Parents would ‘sell souls’ to keep their child

        premium_icon Parents would ‘sell souls’ to keep their child

        News Neurosurgeons say 10-year-old CQ boy could die after Easter accident leaves him in...