JK Rowling shares breathing video

7th Apr 2020 5:06 AM

 

Harry Potter author JK Rowling said she is "fully recovered" after suffering "all symptoms" of coronavirus and has shared a breathing technique online.

The author said she had not been tested for the disease but shared a video of a doctor from Queens Hospital explaining how to "relieve respiratory symptoms," she wrote on Twitter.

"For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot."

The video shows a doctor taking deep breaths, holding it hand then coughing, before lying flat on the stomach to allow air into the lungs.

He says: "While you have an active infection you need to get a good amount of air into the bases of your lungs and the only way you are going to do that is by having a technique.

"I want you guys to start doing this if you have the infection right from the beginning, if you want to do it before you even pick up the infection, good idea.

"Take five deep breaths in, hold the breath for five seconds, on the sixth deep breath you will take it in and do a big cough, covering your mouth.

"Do this twice and then lay flat on your bed (on your stomach) with a pillow in front of you and taking slightly deeper breaths for the next ten minutes

