Jesinta hits out at noisy neighbours

You've just got the baby to sleep, so you tiptoe out of their room, desperately trying not to make a sound that will wake them.

But seconds later, the doorbell goes or your phone rings, and your efforts may very well have just have gone down the drain.

It's a feeling every parent is all too familiar with, including new mum Jesinta Franklin.

The 28-year-old model recently took to Instagram to reveal she had just got her two-month-old daughter Tallulah to sleep when her neighbours decided it was the perfect time to start doing some very noisy gardening.

Buddy and Jesinta Franklin welcomed their first child in February. Picture: Adam Head

Jesinta, who is married to Sydney Swans star Lance "Buddy" Franklin, shared two videos of the noise from a whipper snipper and a chainsaw filling their home.

"Just as you put the baby down for a nap, the neighbours bring out the whipper snipper," she captioned one video, along with a weary face emoji as the sound of the trimmer buzzed away in the background.

In a second clip, the mum appeared at her wits end in a parenting moment many would relate to.

Her head bowed and her eyes shut, Jesinta wrote: "I swear they have a f***ing chainsaw out now."

She also added the hashtag, "turns up white noise," a soothing tool many parents use to help young children nod off.

Jesinta took to Instagram to share her frustration at her noisy neighbours – just as she put the baby to sleep. Picture: Instagram/Jesinta Franklin

It's not clear what work the neighbours were doing, but with Aussies entering their third month of isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown, many have taken up DIY improvements to pass the time.

Jesinta and Buddy have kept their newborn away from the public eye since her arrival at the end of February.

The doting dad shared a snap of himself cradling the bub while on a couch, the baby not visible under her blanket.

The pair announced Tallulah's arrival in a statement to The Daily Telegraph in February that said: "Jesinta and Lance are thrilled to announce the arrival of their beautiful baby daughter, Tallulah Franklin.

"They are both absolutely besotted with her."

While the new mum couldn't be more thrilled, the road to conceiving wasn't easy.

When Jesinta announced her pregnancy on her app JESINTA in August she said: "The journey to get here hasn't been easy and this little life is the greatest gift and we feel truly blessed and grateful that we will have a little angel of our own."

She continued: "We have both dreamt of this for a long time and while the last 2.5 years have been physically and emotionally challenging, there's nothing we would change as it's brought us to this beautiful moment.

"The immense love we already have for our baby is indescribable and we can't wait to meet our little miracle."

