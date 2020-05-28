Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jack’s Last Gift – Cameron family set up fundraising page for Epilepsy Queensland in lieu of flowers and gifts.
Jack’s Last Gift – Cameron family set up fundraising page for Epilepsy Queensland in lieu of flowers and gifts.
News

Jack’s Last Gift fundraiser raises $60,000 after child dies

Georgie Adams
28th May 2020 8:27 AM | Updated: 4:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than $60,000 has been raised in 48 hours in memory of 10-year-old Roma boy Jack Cameron.

The Cameron family have been overwhelmed by the immense support of donations to Epilepsy Queensland from the local community, family and friends.

The family set up a fundraising page 'Jack's Last Gift' where friends can donate to a cause close to their hearts, Epilepsy Queensland in lieu of flowers and gifts.

"Epilepsy is a condition that has severely impacted Jack's family in recent years and the Camerons hope those who want to show their support will do so by visiting Jack's Last Gift donating a little," the family spokesperson said.

In less than two days, the fundraiser has already reached over half its $100,000 target.

Jack passed away after a car crash on a family property at Mount Abundance near Roma on Sunday morning.

To donate, visit: https://live.everydayhero.com/page/7cHmTAABQACAAAAAADZ4bA.html

community donate epilepsy queensland fundraiser roma queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Staying fire free in the home this winter

        premium_icon Staying fire free in the home this winter

        News More care and attention needed for household items to avoid house fires, firey warns

        Qld election could go full postal

        premium_icon Qld election could go full postal

        News All Queenslanders could be made to do a postal vote

        No public health alert after COVID-19 positive miner's death

        No public health alert after COVID-19 positive miner's death

        News No evidence linking COVID-19 positive nurse to Blackwater death case

        Engineering firm goes into voluntary administration owing $2m

        premium_icon Engineering firm goes into voluntary administration owing...

        Breaking Mackay-based mining engineering company in trouble