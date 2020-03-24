‘It’s like Christmas’, bottle shops cleaning up

THIRSTY WORK: Karen Watson, BWS Biloela manager said sales have ‘been going through the roof’ for a week now

FIRST it was toilet paper and now it’s alcohol.

Biloela bottle shops are being inundated as residents stock up to enjoy one of Australia’s favourite pastimes amid the closure of licensed venues across the country.

With drive-through and bottle shop service still available, Biloela BWS manager Karen Watson said customers have been cleaning out the fridges since last Tuesday.

“It’s as soon as the doors open and it goes all day,” Ms Watson said.

“Yesterday was a big one, we got cleaned out of everything.

“We’ve just starting stocking up on the showroom floor, the fridges and we've gotten another load today brought in as well as further loads Friday and Saturday.”

Biloela Hotel operator Jamie Matheson said he’s certainly experienced a spike in recent days with his drive-through bottle shop service.

“It would I assume have a bit to do with the closure of licensed venues yesterday,” Mr Matheson said.

“I wouldn’t call it panic buying or hoarding from our point of view so far but it certainly isn’t hurting me from a business perspective.”

Mr Matheson said he spoke with his Carlton & United Breweries representative this morning who assured him that there’s still plenty of beer to go around and put in the fridge.

“I would guess it would make sense for bottle shops to be one of the last places to be closed under a Covid-19 ban,” Mr Matheson said.

“Given our culture of drinking in Australia, the closure of bottle shops wouldn’t sit to well I imagine.

“We have another delivery truck coming tomorrow and we are not looking to gauge or push up prices anytime soon.”

Ms Watson predicts that the large increase in alcohol purchases will continue throughout the week with beer remaining the most popular choice.

“People have been worried that we are going to shutdown but until we get the word from up top we are open as normal,” Ms Watson said.

“People that love a beer are getting some before it perhaps closes.

“All I know is that’s it’s been going through the roof lately and we will soldier on.”