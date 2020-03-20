Menu
Los Angeles, the home of Hollywood, will go into lockdown from midnight on Thursday. Picture: Thomas Wolf/Wikimedia Commons.
Health

'It's an order': US city of 10 million goes into lock down

by Alle McMahon
20th Mar 2020 12:39 PM

 

The entire city of Los Angeles will go into enforced lockdown within hours as the city of 10 million struggles to put a lid  on the rising number of coronavirus cases.

California has 1000 of the US's 13,000 cases of COVID-19.

City officials said there was "no need for fear" and the extra precautions would be "temporary" and "will end".

Elsewhere, Monaco's Prince Albert II has tested positive for the coronavirus, the palace says.

The 62-year-old head of state - who is the second child of Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier of Monaco - is now being treated by doctors and working from home.

It comes as Italy has now surpassed China's virus death toll - making it the deadliest outbreak in the world. A total of 3,405 people have died in Italy so far, while 3,249 deaths have been reported in China since the outbreak first began in late December.

More than 235,000 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed across 160 countries, and more than 9,350 people have died. The worst outbreaks are in China, Italy, Iran, Spain and Germany.

Follow our live, rolling coverage of the global pandemic below.

Originally published as 'It's an order': LA goes into full lock down

 

