General manager Sid Bhatia from the Adina Vibe Hotel, on the Darwin Waterfront, is offering deals for Territorians to stay at reduced prices in his hotel due to the downturn from the coronavirus. Picture: Che Chorley

NEARLY 50 self-isolation packages offered at two city hotels have been taken up as Darwin hotel prices plummet amid the coronavirus-enforced travel restrictions.

A 14-day, $999 quarantine package offered by Halikos hotels H on Mitchell and H on Smith have received substantial interest, with 50 patrons taking up the offer so far.

The package is intended for those needing to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving in the NT from interstate.

Halikos executive services manager Lily North said the popularity of the packages had allowed the company to retain jobs.

"We have 50 packages taken up to date in our hotels," she said.

"These self-isolation packages are helping us to keep more Territorians employed during this time."

Other hotels have slashed room rates by nearly 70 per cent to encourage Territory residents to take a staycation.

Adina Vibe general manager Sid Bhatia said businesses were bracing for a difficult year.

"The situation is tough for everyone, and I think everyone has been impacted in some way or another," Mr Bhatia said.

"These are tough times but we need to stay positive.

"We have extended a lot of our Territorian deals. We recognise the dry season is not what we had planned, so we're looking to extend these discounts as far as we can."

According to booking.com, accommodation prices have been slashed across the board.

"The rates are about half to two-thirds the price," Mr Anthony said.

"Everyone is chasing the same market now."

Originally published as Isolation bargains on offer at Top End hotels