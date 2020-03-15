Is Karl Stefanovic plotting a move to the US?

The king of breakfast TV has inked a deal with Chris Hemsworth’s management, leading to speculation he’s planning a tilt at the US market.

He is Australia's self-styled god of morning TV but could Karl Stefanovic now be aiming for loftier heights?

The newly resurrected host of Today has been the subject of rumours this week that he has inked a deal with a new management company with close ties to the company that manages Aussie megastar Chris Hemsworth.

A week after Sunday Confidential revealed Stefanovic has parted ways with his long-time manager Sharon Finnigan, it's believed the soon-to-be-dad-again has agreed to terms with Melbourne-based agent Mark Morrissey.

Karl Stefanovic made his TV comeback this year when he returned to the Today Show. Picture: Christopher Pearce/Getty

Morrissey, who counts Hemsworth, Luke Bracey and Michael Caton amongst his stable, was tapped by Stefanovic to 'collaborate' on some upcoming shows and productions.

The pair were introduced by millionaire film and TV producer Richard Weinberg who is also working with Stefanovic on a number of projects.

Weinberg is best known for producing the indie comedy smash Brittany Runs A Marathon starring Jillian Bell.

Jasmine and Karl Stefanovic are expecting their first child. Picture: Instagram

"It's a different play for me being asked to do something with international focus," Stefanovic said of the new deal on Saturday.

But, he added: ''It's early days."

However insiders say Stefanovic is on a mission to reboot his career once again after his wobbly 'comeback' to Today which is currently experiencing a continued ratings slump.

Stefanovic is believed to have signed with the management company representing Chris Hemsworth, pictured with wife Elsa Pataky. Picture: Instagram

"Karl has long seen himself spending more time in the US so this is the first real steps towards that plan," an insider close to the deal said on Saturday.

"He is very focused on that."

Stefanovic is due to come off contract at Nine later this year.