International BMX rider instructs Biloela juniors

NUMBERS BOOST: More than 160 riders competed at the Biloela BMX Bash and got a chance to see an Australian pro up close.

ABOUT 20 lucky Callide Valley BMX Club riders accessed first-hand training from Australian BMX rider Corey Fireswyk.

Fireswyk competed at the Biloela BMX Bash last weekend and held a coaching session on the Saturday morning.

Although Fireswyk crashed out in the superclass men’s final, Callide Valley BMX Club vice president Ian Hillier said the superclass pro put on a show in all his races.

“We drew 160 riders this year, which is up on the 125 riders last year,” Hillier said.

“With nationals in Tasmania in a few weeks’ time and with our event being a CQ ID event, that helped draw some more numbers.”

Mr Hillier said riders from within his ranks had some standout performances across the weekend.

“Paytn Behrendorff, she placed first in 10 girls and she’s nine years-old,” Hillier said.

“Brianna Hillier is nine and placed second in 10 girls.

“Tama Onekawa (11) raced up in 14 boys and placed third.”

Jayce Cunning from the Hinterland won the superclass men’s final and Krystal Brezigar from Harbour City won the superclass women’s final.

Next up for the club’s riders are CQ ID events in Bundaberg, Maryborough and Gladstone with a potential spot at the state championship on the line.

“If our riders compete in four ID rounds and place well enough they get offered into the CQ squad and there they get additional training by CQ BMX with pros.

“They then compete at the states in Ipswich in September.”