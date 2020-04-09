Star opens doors to his $100m marble-covered mega mansion

He may have started from the bottom – but now Drake is living like royalty in his newly-designed custom-built mega-mansion, that’s been dubbed ‘the Embassy’.

Hip hop artist Drake, aka Aubrey Graham, may have started from the bottom - but now he's in a custom-built Toronto mega-mansion made for royalty.

The 33-year old Canadian superstar spared no expense for the 4,650 sqm luxurious estate he constructed in his home country in late 2019, and it could just be one of the best places to ever be stuck in isolation during a global pandemic.

Champagne Papi's ultra luxury property is valued at $100 million, and sits on over two acres of land.

Drake’s lavish $100 million compound. Picture: TheSun

"Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel," Drake toldArchitectural Digest.

"It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong."

An early shot from inside the living room. Picture: Instagram.

The multi-award winning artist gave fans an in-depth tour of the stunning manor in his recently released music video 'Toosie Slide", where he is seen dancing throughout multiple rooms while he is bunkered down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubbed The Embassy, the house boasts countless jaw-dropping features, including a 20,000 piece Swarovski crystal chandelier, lavish indoor pool, marble and limestone interiors, bespoke concert grand piano and black marble bathtub.

The crib also has a special "awards room", a hall of framed sports jerseys, and an indoor custom NBA regulation-sized basketball court, which has been dubbed 'the OVO Center' - short for October's Very Own, the name of Drake's record label.

The Toronto Raptors' superfan can be seen in a video he posted, as he scored a perfect shot from the extravagant top level down to the hoop below.

His impressive athletic facility even attracted music producer DJ Khaled, 44, who visited his friend for a game in the OVO Center earlier in the year.

DJ Khaled shoots some hoops with Drake at the Toronto mansion. Picture: Instagram.

When he is in more of a mood to relax, the Hotline Bling singer has a glamorous lounge that features a grand piano and a massive marble double-sided fireplace with rows of grey sofas and chairs for seating.

His pad - which also includes an elevator - houses a large black-and-white marbled island in the centre of the modern kitchen that has plenty of room to entertain.

The outside of Drake's lavish new home looks more like a palace as the gated multimillion-dollar estate also features a 10-car garage and a spacious driveway to house the Degrassi actor's expansive auto collection.

In 2015, the music mogul purchased the two-acre property for $6.7 million and hired Canadian home designer and builder Ferris Rafauli to make his custom home dreams come true.

Drake hired Canadian home designer and builder Ferris Rafauli to create the estate. Picture: Instagram.

In order to maintain privacy and security, The City of Toronto granted special permission last September to their hometown hero to build fences that are twice as high as the permitted height.

Drake has spent more than $1 million on six-metre tall trees that go along the fences so he "fits in with the neighbourhood," CTVN reported.

The lavish marble benchtops. Picture: Instagram.