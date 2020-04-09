Menu
Two prison inmates have been charged over an alleged attempted murder after a 26-year-old was stabbed several times to his chest, back and neck while in cell.
Crime

Inmates charged after prisoner almost killed in cell

by Jessica McSweeney
9th Apr 2020 2:59 PM
Two inmates have been charged over an alleged attempted murder after a fellow prisoner was stabbed several times at Kempsey jail on Wednesday.

The two men, aged 50 and 28, allegedly targeted the 26-year-old victim inside his cell at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre.

Mid North Coast Correctional Centre near Kempsey. Picture: Nathan Edwards
The man was stabbed multiple times in the back, chest and neck.

Prison staff called in emergency services at 3.15 yesterday afternoon and the man was flown to John Hunter Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Both men were arrested and the older man was charged with attempted murder while the younger man was charged with aid and abet attempted murder.

Both were refused bail and will appear in court today.

The alleged victim is in a critical but stable condition. Picture: Nathan Edwards
