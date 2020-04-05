Drivers flee as dozens slapped with $1300 fines after rally

QUEENSLAND police have slammed the "blatant disregard" of life after they issued 58 COVID-19 fines at a large car rally in Brisbane's south on Saturday night.

The $1,334 infringement notices for failing to comply with a COVID-19 direction were issued to both drivers and passengers, aged between 17 and 30.

About 10pm, Police were alerted to a gathering at Brickworks Place involving about 150 cars and a large number of people in a warehouse carpark.

Many of the cars attempted to flee the area when police arrived, with some driving across grassland and becoming bogged in the process.

Originally published as 'Inexcusable': Drivers flee as dozens slapped with $1300 fines