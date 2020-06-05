Supreme Court bid to stop Sydney protests

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller will apply to the Supreme Court to stop Sydney protests slated for tomorrow in a bid to make sure COVID-19 social distancing remains in force.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the injunction was critical because the NSW government would not "give the green light to thousands and thousands of protesters".

Ms Berejiklian said earlier this week a request was made to police for a "small protest" which could have been managed.

Mr Fuller said by this morning it appeared in excess of 10,000 people could attend.

"I spoke to the Premier this morning on the basis of that - the only option was for the protesters to cease their will to protests or for us to take this to the supreme court," he said.

Ms Berejiklian said it became clear the protest would be too large, there was a decision to take the step of seeking an injunction.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller

"When I spoke to the Commissioner and it became abundantly clear police would not be able to ensure the maintenance of the health orders, the police commissioner and I discussed (he would) apply to the supreme court (to stop the protests going ahead)".

Ms Berejiklian asked protesters to consider expressing their views in a different way.

"Please do not breach the health orders."

The move came after Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged Australians not to protest this weekend to prevent the spread of COVID-19, pointing to the sacrifice of Diggers on Anzac Day as the premier comes under fire for allowing the rally.

Mr Morrison called on people to make sacrifices to protect the health of all Australians, warning the health risks of mass gatherings like the Black Lives Matter protests are "real."

"One of our greatest fears at the start of this COVID crisis, premiers, myself, our cabinet at a federal level, has been our concern for the potential impact on Indigenous communities of

COVID-19," he said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the plan was aimed at boosting the construction industry. Picture: Sam Mooy/Getty Images

He said our new-found liberties come with great responsibility, pointing to the sacrifice of Aussie Diggers in not being able to attend memorial services on Anzac Day and the "absolute agony" people experienced of not being able to attend funerals during the lockdown.

"And so for all of those Australians who couldn't attend the funeral of a family member or couldn't see a loved one in a nursing home or a veteran who couldn't remember their fallen colleagues by attending a war memorial service on Anzac Day, I say to them don't go.

"We all found a way on Anzac Day to thank those who gave us our liberty and not gather in large numbers. And we stood on the end of our driveways and we held up a light on that dawn in our windows or our balconies and we found a way to celebrate those who gave us our liberty. Let's not misuse that liberty. Let's respect it."

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet earlier took aim at Premier Gladys Berejiklian's decision to green light a Black Lives Matter protest this weekend, calling the move "indefensible".

Government backbenchers told The Daily Telegraph there is growing internal anger about the Premier's stance.

MPs have even called it Ms Berejiklian's "greyhound moment," in reference to former Premier Mike Baird's ill-fated greyhounds ban.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet took aim at the Premier’s decision to green light the march.

Mr Perrottet told 2GB's Ben Fordham the "enormous sacrifices" made by Australians during the COVID-19 pandemic were the main reason why the protest "clearly shouldn't go ahead".

"You can't defend the indefensible, it's ridiculous," Mr Perrottet said.

"We've made enormous sacrifices … as a father of six kids I go home to mass protests every day, I can't take my kids to my brother's house under the restrictions.

"We're all doing our bit … when people make enormous sacrifices right now I think that situations like this and protests like this one on the weekend clearly shouldn't go ahead."

Police Minister David Elliott also unleashed a scathing attack on protesters as they prepare to take to the streets on Saturday, declaring them "certifiably insane" for gathering during a pandemic and warning police will be out in full force.

Mr Elliott said protesters putting themselves and others at risk of contracting COVID-19.

"Anyone who goes to a protest during a pandemic is certifiably insane, they are nuts.

"I have been up half the night talking to senior police taking legal advice but as the premier said, there are things in society it's virtually impossible to stop and the right to political freedom is one of them," he said.

NSW Police Minister David Elliot has called protesters ‘nuts’.

And former PM Tony Abbott joined the attack, saying he couldn't understand "why on earth" the Premier had given the green light to "make merry on the steps of Town Hall" during a public health emergency.

"You can't go to the footy, why on earth should 20000 people be allowed to gather at Town Hall," Mr Abbott told 2GB.

"People have been fined for living their lives, why one earth should 100000 people be able to make merry on the steps of Town Hall breaking all these so called health emergency rules."

The Premier agreed to the protest against black deaths in custody this weekend, despite strict coronavirus rules limiting public gatherings to just 10 people.

Ms Berejiklian encouraged attendees to maintain social distancing - but one infectious disease expert told The Daily Telegraph that would be almost impossible, and a large protest would "absolutely" be a health risk.

Protesters in Sydney’s Martin Place this week. brutality. Picture: Jonathan Ng

The Premier's position is at odds with her Victorian counterpart, who has encouraged people to stay home. That state's Chief Health Officer has even said planned rallies would put people's health at risk.

Ms Berejiklian yesterday said protesting is an "inherent right in our democracy".

"I would never want to be in a position where we took away the right of people to demonstrate their ability to protest," she said.

"But it has to be done in a COVID-safe way."

But The Daily Telegraph has spoken to multiple government MPs who thought the position was inconsistent with strict coronavirus health rules, including a 20-person limit on weddings, and a limit of 50 people at funerals.

Aviation workers and supporters also protested at Sydney Airport on Thursday morning. Picture: Dan Himbrechts

One government MP said allowing the protests was an "incredible leap of logic in defiance of all public health orders issued to date."

"It just continues the mixed messages that had undermined the government's position on reopening the economy."

Another MP said: "people are entitled to expect consistency in the application of the law."

Labor Leader Jodi McKay also spoke out against allowing the protests to go ahead.

"Is (Premier Berejiklian) really giving her approval for a mass rally with potentially thousands of participants, when the maximum number of people allowed to visit a private home remains just five?" she told The Daily Telegraph.

Ms Berejiklian urged anyone attending planned protests "to do it peacefully and to maintain a social distance from other people".

Protesters ignored that message at a similar event on Tuesday, standing shoulder to shoulder in the CBD.

Transport Workers Union members also crammed into a rally attended by federal Labor MP Tanya Plibersek.

TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine said the union had hand sanitiser and masks, and had worked with airport security to ensure members "were reminded of these restrictions".

The NSW government's position on the weekend's protests is at odds with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, who said: "enough people have been hurt".

"I'm not going to the protest. I would suggest to other people they shouldn't go to the protest either," he said.