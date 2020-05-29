Incredible photo of star’s crazy rig

Social media users lost their collective minds after a snap of an NFL player showed he could step into the role of The Hulk with ease.

Social media users lost their collective minds after a snap of an NFL player showed he could step into the role of The Hulk with ease.

The NFL is aiming to open the 2020 season on schedule on September 10 and one star has shown he's ready to carry his team on his back.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner hasn't let the coronavirus pandemic stop him from getting his sets in and he sent social media into meltdown after showing off his shredded rig.

The 25-year-old is getting set to enter his third season as the team's number one go-to man and from the looks of it, opponents will have a hard time stopping him.

In a series of snaps uploaded to his Instagram account, Conner is in the gym going through reps and looking more like a Marvel hero than your normal NFLplayer.

But it was one picture of his back in particular that caught the eye of social media users and left them in disbelief at the insane nature of his build.

Looking like something straight out of a Mr. World competition, Conner flexes his back muscles and had fans questioning just how he fits into an NFL uniform.

James Conner is ready to put fantasy teams on his back. 😳



(via @JamesConner_) pic.twitter.com/mUJkWcfyQZ — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) May 28, 2020

Conner has a remarkable football story after overcoming cancer during his time in college at Pittsburgh. After tearing his MCL during his third season, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma as doctors discovered the cancer during the rehab process.

At the time of his injury Conner thought it was the worst thing in the world, before realising it was nothing compared to what was actually going on and just how close he came to losing his life.

"The doctor told me, 'You had about a week left'," Conner said on Mike Stud's podcast Ya Neva Know: You Know What I Mean?

"You had about a week at the rate it was growing. I think about that every day. Like, I got to go hard."

Conner underwent chemotherapy and never gave up on his goal of reaching the NFL. Ahead of the 2016 season, his final year in college, he was cancer-free.

He was then drafted by the Steelers before becoming the team's starting running back in 2018 where he has continued to shine in the role.

Now equipped with a body The Hulk would be jealous of, he looks set to tear the league apart.

Originally published as Incredible photo of star's crazy rig