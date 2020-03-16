Incredible act of generosity a bright point in dark times

Tim Sheedy wants to say thanks to the good Samaritan who helped him while shopping, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Tim Sheedy wants to say thanks to the good Samaritan who helped him while shopping, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

AN INCREDIBLE act of generosity has left an 89-year-old Toowoomba man "dumbfounded" and hoping he can find and properly thank his mystery helper.

Tim Sheedy arrived at Aldi at Torrington on Tuesday to do some shopping, only to find there were no trolleys left for him to use.

Forced to carry a basket of his grocery items, he was approached by a lady who asked him if he needed a hand, and offered to share her trolley with him.

And when he couldn't find a particular cream he needed for his legs, the woman went off to get some.

Finding there was none left at Aldi, the woman promised Mr Sheedy she would head to another shopping centre and drop it off at his place later that afternoon.

"And sure enough, about half past two, she turned up and gave me this stuff," Mr Sheedy said.

"And she threw four rolls of toilet paper in there as well."

The woman wouldn't let Mr Sheedy pay for anything either.

"I was dumbfounded. I couldn't talk. When she went I didn't know her name - I forgot to ask her," he said.

Mr Sheedy said he'd like to get back in touch with the woman so he could thank her properly.

Mr Sheedy's daughter Rosemary Robinson, who lives in Melbourne, said her dad was "so gobsmacked he didn't quite know how to deal with it all".

"It made me feel so good to know my dad was in such good care up in Toowoomba," she said.

"She didn't have to do anything - but she did. It's just beautiful to know."

With the countless stories about coronavirus and panic buying and selfishness going around, Mrs Robinson said people like the lady who had helped her dad were "just what we need".

"There are lots of angels out there without wings, trust me," she said.

Was this you? Get in touch with us at 4690 9300 or email news@thechronicle.com.au or contact us on Facebook.