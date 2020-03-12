Menu
SMOKO TIME: In a desperate attempt for some cigarettes, a 19-year-old smashed the glass door of a service station.
IN COURT: Man smashes glass door over cigarettes

Aaron Goodwin
12th Mar 2020 9:30 AM
AN UNEMPLOYED 19-year-old man has been slapped with $670 in fines and told to start making better life decisions.

The Biloela Magistrates Court heard that, on February 15, 2020 in Monto, Earl Kabay Solomon shattered a panel of class at the Puma Monto Roadhouse in a bid to get some cigarettes.

Police Prosecutor Clancy Fox told the court that at 12am, Mr Solomon smashed the lower panel of the service station’s glass door but was unable to enter the building.

“The defendant attended Monto police station 8.30am later that morning and spoke to police about an unrelated matter,” Mr Fox said.

“He mentioned to the police he had smashed the glass door but he also declined an interview with police.”

Mr Solomon’s lawyer said Mr Solomon was intoxicated at the time of the offence and his client admitted it was a ‘stupid thing to do’.

Mr Solomon also appeared before the court on two more charges dating back to April 27, 2018 when he was 17 years old.

Between 6pm-9.45pm, Mr Solomon was part of a group of offenders who trespassed onto the grounds of the Carlyle Gardens retirement village in Condon.

In the process, Mr Solomon and the offenders damaged a resident’s screen door and the handle of a rake.

“The offenders moved a rake and a mop from the rear yard and used it to manipulate the door

“During the process the broom handle was broken and screen door sustained damage.

“A forensic examination located the fingerprints on the door belonging to the defendant.”

In handing down her sentence for the two charges of wilful damage and trespassing, Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told Mr Solomon that he was still a young man who had time to consider his long-term conduct.

“It seems from your previous history you haven’t been in a lot of trouble and these events an out of character for you,” Ms Beckinsale said.

“If you start thinking about the consequences, not just for yourself but for others, you’ll make the best decisions.

“Make sure you don’t have any further convictions moving forward.”

All up Mr Solomon was convicted fined $670.50 which included restitution for the two smashed doors and the broken rake handle.

No convictions were recorded.

